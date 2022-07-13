Netflix’s ‘Squid Game’ continues to make history

A screenshot shows nominees for outstanding drama series at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards (Television Academy)



Netflix’s South Korean megahit “Squid Game” has been nominated for 14 awards at 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, becoming the first non-English best drama series nominee, the Academy of Television Arts and Science announced Tuesday (US time).



The 16-part “Squid Game” vies for best drama series award with “Better Call Saul,” “Euphoria,” “Ozark,” “Stranger Things,” “Succession” and “Yellowjackets,” while its creator creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has been nominated for best directing and writing in a drama series along with the directors and writers of “Ozark,” “Severance,” “Succession,” “Yellowjackets” and more.



Actor Lee Jung-jae, who plays debt-ridden divorcee Seong Gi-hun, has been nominated for outstanding lead actor in a drama series, along with actors Jason Bateman of “Ozark,” Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong of “Succession,” Adam Scott of “Severance” and Bob Odenkirk of “Better Call Saul.”



Veteran actors Oh Yeong-soo and Park Hae-soo are competing for outstanding supporting actor award with six other actors, including Billy Crudup of “The Morning Show,” Kieran Culkin of “Succession” and more.



South Korean model and actor Jung Ho-yeon vies for outstanding supporting actress with seven other competitors -- Julia Garner of “Ozark,” Patricia Arquette of “Severance,” Sarah Snook and J. Smith-Cameron of “Succession,” Christina Ricci of “Yellowjackets,” Rhea Seehorn of “Better Call Saul” and “Sydney Sweeney of “Euphoria” -- for her role as a North Korean defector Sae-byeok in the series.



Lee You-mi, who rose to global stardom with “Squid Game,” is competing for the best guest actress prize along with actors Hope Davis, Harriet Walter and Sanaa Lathan of “Succession,” Marcia Gay Harden of “The Morning Show” and Martha Kelly of “Euphoria.”



Recognized for its excellence, the brutal survival series is the first Korean series to nominated at the Emmy Awards, which honors the best in television.



Nominees for outstanding directing for a drama series at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards (Television Academy’s Twitter)