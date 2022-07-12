Super Junior says with ‘The Road: Keep on Going’ they have decorated page of K-pop history

Members of Super Junior pose for photos during an online press conference for the group’s 11th full-length album “Vol.1 ‘The Road: Keep on Going’” on Tuesday. (Label SJ)
K-pop guru Super Junior has returned to the stage with new songs, setting a remarkable record as the act with the most full-length albums under SM Entertainment.
The nine-member group held an online press event on Tuesday ahead of its new album release later on the day. Leeteuk, Eunhyuk, Kyuhyun, Donghae, Siwon, Yesung, Ryeowook and Shindong attended the event, with Heechul absent due to a schedule conflict.
“Although there are several artists with a long-running music career under SM, Super Junior has become the first group to reach 11 full-length albums. The new release means more to us. We‘ve prepared a lot for the album since Super Junior appears to have decorated a page of K-pop history,” the act’s leader Leeteuk said.
The group‘s new album, “Vol.1 ’The Road: Keep on Going‘,” marks a return following the single “The Road: Winter for Spring,” released in February. Vol.2 of the album is out this year, the group said.
Donghae said, “The album’s title means that Super Junior‘s path will continue. It is about our past, present and future journey.” Ryeowook added that the group had recently joined SM’s culture universe, with the bandmates depicted as “space travelers.” After traveling to several planets, they reunite for the new album, he explained.
Leading the five-track album is “Mango,” a funk-based pop song with heavy, rhythmic bass and synth sounds. It is a song that confesses love in a sweet-but-aggressive way. There are four other tracks, titled “Don‘t Wait,” “My Wish,” “Everyday” and “Always.” Aiki, from female dance crew Hook, directed the lead track’s performance.
About two weeks ago, the band released a music video for “Don‘t Wait,” a pre-release song featuring Leeteuk dressed in women’s clothing. Talking about the viral scene, the group‘s leader said that he had a meltdown while shooting the video. Shindong jokingly added that Leeteuk wished for the role.
With the new album release, the group is also about to embark on a world tour titled “Super Show 9: Road,” starting on Friday with a three-day concert at Jamsil Arena in Seoul. The group will visit countries including Thailand, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia and Japan, as well as places in Europe and South America, Leeteuk explained. The upcoming tour will mark the first time in three years for the group to hold in-person concerts.
Due to tour preparations, the act could not appear on music programs. They are now excited to perform, having been unable to see their fans for years. “It still feels like we’re dreaming.,” Donghae said.
Since its debut in 2005, Super Junior has long been popular at home and abroad with a string of hit songs, such as “Sorry, Sorry,” “U,” “Mr. Simple” and “Bonamana.” Marking the 18th anniversary of its debut, the group was asked to talk about the key behind its longevity.
Still jaunty and playful, the bandmates, all in their 30s, spiced up the conference with jokes and laughter.
Shindong thanked the band‘s supportive label and jokingly asked for a huge down payment as he will soon renew his contract. Siwon, the humorous member, said that it was because of sophisticated socialism. Leeteuk also replied, “I’ll tell you the secret when I am a 100-year-old grandfather.” He then continued in a serious manner. “The secret to maintaining the team is that the members get scared easily. If someone said, ‘I’m not going to do it,‘ the team would fall apart, but we don’t have a member who would dare say that,” the leader said.
“We hope to show that we‘re still solid performers. Performers often get to lose power and are forgotten as time goes on. But we want to prove that we are an act strongly connected to our fans while challenging ourselves to keep moving forward,” Leeteuk added.
