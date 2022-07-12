Super Junior says with ‘The Road: Keep on Going’ they have decorated page of K-pop history

Members of Super Junior pose for photos during an online press conference for the group’s 11th full-length album “Vol.1 ‘The Road: Keep on Going’” on Tuesday. (Label SJ)



K-pop guru Super Junior has returned to the stage with new songs, setting a remarkable record as the act with the most full-length albums under SM Entertainment.



The nine-member group held an online press event on Tuesday ahead of its new album release later on the day. Leeteuk, Eunhyuk, Kyuhyun, Donghae, Siwon, Yesung, Ryeowook and Shindong attended the event, with Heechul absent due to a schedule conflict.



“Although there are several artists with a long-running music career under SM, Super Junior has become the first group to reach 11 full-length albums. The new release means more to us. We‘ve prepared a lot for the album since Super Junior appears to have decorated a page of K-pop history,” the act’s leader Leeteuk said.



The group‘s new album, “Vol.1 ’The Road: Keep on Going‘,” marks a return following the single “The Road: Winter for Spring,” released in February. Vol.2 of the album is out this year, the group said.



Donghae said, “The album’s title means that Super Junior‘s path will continue. It is about our past, present and future journey.” Ryeowook added that the group had recently joined SM’s culture universe, with the bandmates depicted as “space travelers.” After traveling to several planets, they reunite for the new album, he explained.



Leading the five-track album is “Mango,” a funk-based pop song with heavy, rhythmic bass and synth sounds. It is a song that confesses love in a sweet-but-aggressive way. There are four other tracks, titled “Don‘t Wait,” “My Wish,” “Everyday” and “Always.” Aiki, from female dance crew Hook, directed the lead track’s performance.



About two weeks ago, the band released a music video for “Don‘t Wait,” a pre-release song featuring Leeteuk dressed in women’s clothing. Talking about the viral scene, the group‘s leader said that he had a meltdown while shooting the video. Shindong jokingly added that Leeteuk wished for the role.





