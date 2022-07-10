 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

New COVID-19 cases above 20,000 for 2nd day

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 10, 2022 - 10:03       Updated : Jul 10, 2022 - 10:03
A health worker talks to a visitor before conducting a COVID-19 PCR test at a testing station in Seoul's eastern district of Songpa on Thursday. (Yonhap)
A health worker talks to a visitor before conducting a COVID-19 PCR test at a testing station in Seoul's eastern district of Songpa on Thursday. (Yonhap)

South Korea's new coronavirus cases stayed above 20,000 for the second consecutive day Sunday amid growing concerns about a resurgence in infections nationwide.

The country added 20,410 new COVID-19 infections, including 250 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 18,511,845, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

The KDCA reported 19 more deaths from the virus, putting the death toll at 24,643. The fatality rate stood at 0.13 percent.

The number of critically ill patients came to 67, up from the previous day's 61.

South Korea has seen a marked drop in infection numbers from the peak of more than 620,000 in mid-March, with the daily counts staying mostly in four digits in June.

But the numbers began to rise again, hitting over 10,000 on June 29 and over 20,000 on Saturday.

Health authorities confirmed that the country has entered a new wave of COVID-19, citing the fast spread of the highly contagious mutation of the omicron strains.

The government is reportedly considering a new set of antivirus measures. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114