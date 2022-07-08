 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

SKC breaks ground for building Europe’s largest copper foil factory

By Kim Da-sol
Published : Jul 8, 2022 - 14:20       Updated : Jul 8, 2022 - 15:16
Corporate logo of SKC (SKC)
Corporate logo of SKC (SKC)
South Korean chemicals-to-materials firm SKC said Friday that the company has kicked off construction of Europe’s largest copper foil manufacturing factory in Poland.

The firm’s copper foil manufacturing and investment unit, SK Nexilis, is spending 900 billion won ($693 million) to establish a copper foil production facility in Stalowa Wola, Poland, that has an annual manufacturing volume of 50,000 metric tons. Construction is expected to be completed by the first half of 2024. The company will start mass production in the second half of 2024.

SK Nexilis specializes in the manufacturing of copper foil, a critical component of battery anodes that are used for batteries in electric vehicles.

The new manufacturing facility in Poland will have the highest volume in Europe, according to the firm.

SK Nexilis said its Poland factory will play a role as a major hub in Europe for its business, thanks to its vicinity to global battery makers’ production plants.

The Korean firm added that it would also review the expansion of the facility to increase annual manufacturing volume to 150,000 metric tons in the future. It has already secured some 170,000 square meters of land nearby to expand the facility.

By 2025, SK Nexilis plans to have the capacity to produce 250,000 metric tons of products across its global factories located in South Korea, Malaysia, Europe and North America. Last year, the company broke ground on a copper foil manufacturing plant in Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia, with an annual capacity of 50,000 metric tons. The firm has been recently pushing with a construction of a similar-sized plant in North America.

By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114