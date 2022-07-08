 Back To Top
National

Justice Minister Han tests positive for COVID-19 following trip to US

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 8, 2022 - 09:45       Updated : Jul 8, 2022 - 09:45
Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon arrives at Incheon International Airport on Thursday from a trip to the United States. (Yonhap)
Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon arrives at Incheon International Airport on Thursday from a trip to the United States. (Yonhap)

Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon has tested positive for COVID-19 following his trip to the United States, his ministry said Friday.

Han took a polymerase chain reaction test late Thursday upon arrival at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, and the result came back positive early Friday morning, according to the justice ministry.

The minister will work from home until Wednesday in compliance with the mandatory seven-day self quarantine for those with COVID-19.

Han visited Washington and New York on an eight-day trip aimed at enhancing cooperation in investigation and information exchanges with American investigative bodies. (Yonhap)

