SK chief meets Mexico’s top diplomat

SK Group chairman Chey Tae-won (SK Group)
SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won met with Mexico’s top diplomat at the SK headquarters in Seoul on Wednesday, where he stressed that the conglomerate will play an active role in economic cooperation between the two countries.
Chey also asked for Mexico’s support of South Korea’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan.
During his meeting with Mexican Secretary of Foreign Affairs Marcelo Ebrard, Chey talked about SK’s technology across such sectors as batteries, biotechnology, digital, semiconductors and high-tech materials. Chey discussed ways to collaborate with Mexico, according to SK Group.
Chey hinted at the possibility of battery cooperation with Mexico, mentioning that SK has a stable battery supply chain, with SK On’s electric vehicle battery production facility in North America and an additional plant under construction in cooperation with a local carmaker.
Ahn Jae-yong, the chief executive of SK Bioscience who also sat in the meeting, said that upon receiving formal approval the company will supply its COVID-19 vaccine through the global vaccine sharing program COVAX.
Ahn said SK Bioscience will work together with Mexico should it be interested in building biotech infrastructure and vaccine technology.
Noting that Mexico is currently looking at ways to tap into its large reserves of lithium, a key material for electric car batteries, Ebrardo suggested that the two countries find win-win solutions.
He also mentioned that Mexico’s COVID-19 vaccine is undergoing a third clinical trial, and suggested that the two countries discuss ways for cooperation to build vaccine manufacturing infrastructure and technology.
As the co-chair of the 2030 World Expo bidding committee for Busan, Chey asked for Mexico’s support, stressing that a World Expo held in Korea could also help Mexico.
Chey wears three hats as chairman of SK Group, the Korea Chamber of Commerce and the Busan World Expo bidding committee. Chey said the bidding committee was planning for the World Expo to be a platform to collectively resolve problems that the world is facing, such as climate change.
SK Group last month launched a World Expo task force consisting of top management such as SK Supex Council Chairman Cho Dae-sik and vice chairmen to support the bid.
