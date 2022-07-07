 Back To Top
National

3 fishing boats catch fire at Jeju port, 3 seriously injured

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 7, 2022 - 11:57       Updated : Jul 7, 2022 - 11:57
Fishing boats are on fire at Jeju's Hanlim Port on July 7, 2022, in this photo provided by a news reader. (Yonhap)
Fishing boats are on fire at Jeju's Hanlim Port on July 7, 2022, in this photo provided by a news reader. (Yonhap)

JEJU -- Three fishing boats docked at a port on the southern island of Jeju caught fire Thursday, leaving three people seriously injured, firefighting authorities said.

The fire started in one boat at Hallim Port at 10:17 a.m. and is believed to have spread to two others, according to the Coast Guard and firefighters.

Three people were rescued from the sea reportedly with serious injuries and were transported to a hospital, officials said.

Coast Guard rescuers and six patrol ships were battling the fire. (Yonhap)

