[Temple to Table] Versatile summer dishes: Gondeure tofu and corn jeon

Regarding its summer menu, Kim Ji Young, Balwoo Gongyang’s chef, says



that the objectives are “rehydration and the restoration of stamina,” and that all the dishes are “invigorating and made with veggies instead of meat.”



“Because one perspires profusely in summer, temples pay more attention to health management. Monks need supplemental nutrition in summer. One often thinks of meat or fish as invigorating foods. However, superbly invigorating dishes can be created from seasonal veggies that are garden-fresh and packed with good nutrition.”



Braised gondeure with tofu



Full of veggie protein, calcium, phosphorous and iron, gondeure is said to build strong bones and prevent anemia.



Tender fresh shoots of gondeure are blanched to make side dishes or they can be pickled or used to wrap rice. Dried gondeure is soaked in water first. It is then stir-fried to make namul or mixed with rice to make gondeure rice.



Ingredients



- 1 blk tofu



- 200 g gondeure



- 4 tbsp soy sauce



- 1 each red/green chili



- 4 tbsp perilla oil



- 1 tbsp whole sesame seeds



- 2 tbsp grain syrup



- 2 tbsp organic cooking oil



Directions



1. Cut tofu in bite size blocks. Oil the pan with 2 tbsp cooking oil and 1 tbsp perilla oil, and fry tofu till golden brown on both sides.



2. Blanch gondeure and cut into small pieces. Chop chili finely and mix with soy sauce, 3 tbsp perilla oil, 2 tbsp grain syrup and 1 tbsp sesame seeds.



3. Line a pot with tofu and top with seasoned gondeure.



4. Put a little water in the pot in which gondeure was seasoned to collect remaining seasonings.



Put this water into the pot from step 3, and boil down.





