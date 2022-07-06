[Today’s K-pop] Jessi parts ways with P Nation

(Credit: P Nation)



Jessi has decided to leave her agency P Nation upon her contract’s expiration, according to the company on Wednesday.



She was the first artist represented by the firm established by Psy, signing with the company in 2019. She had released a series of hit songs including “Nunu Nana” and “What Type of X.” The music video for the former amassed 180 million views on YouTube. In April, she dropped the single “Zoom,” whose music video surpassed 97 million views on the platform.



There have been speculations that she may strike out on her own and set up an agency since last month.



The performer debuted in 2005 as a guest member of Uptown for its single “Get Up” but gained popularity through a competition show “Unpretty Rap Star” in 2015.



BTS’ Jungkook puts Charlie Puth collab on Billboard chart



(Credit: Big Hit Music)



The collaboration single between Charlie Puth and Jungkook of BTS debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 chart at No. 22, announced the publication on Wednesday.



The American singer-songwriter’s “Left And Right” featuring the K-pop artist is the highest debut on the chart this week, it added.



The single topped its digital song sales chart and was No. 2 and No. 5 on the Billboard Global chart (excluding the US), and the Billboard Global 200 chart, respectively. It was No. 1 on the iTunes top songs chart in 103 regions so far.



Separately, Jungkook’s solo works have been going strong. “Euphoria” has stayed on the Billboard World Digital Sales chart for a total of 91 weeks, the longest for a solo song from a K-pop idol. It is the most streamed song from a K-pop solo male artist on Spotify as well. “Stay Alive,” an original soundtrack song for the webtoon “Seven Fates: Chakho,” hit Billboard’s Hot 100 chart at No. 95 in February.



Enhypen’s new EP becomes million seller



(Credit: Belift Lab)



Enhypen’s third EP has become its second million-selling album, said agency Belift Lab on Wednesday.



EP “Manifesto: Day 1” sold more than 1.13 million copies in two days since it was released Monday. The EP topped the iTunes top albums chart in 17 regions as well as the worldwide iTunes top albums chart.



The rookie band’s first full album “Dimension: Dilemma” from October last year was its first million-seller, about a year since its debut. The LP hit Billboard 200 at No. 11, its career-high, and repackage album of the LP “Dimension: Answer” came in at No. 14 three months later.



In September, the septet will begin its first international tour, visiting fans in Japan and the US.



(Credit: YG Entertainment)