[Behind the Wheel] SsangYong’s Torres: Affordable SUV fit for the outdoors

The Torres on a test-drive session (SsangYong Motor)

It’s no wonder SsangYong Motor’s Chilean dealers came up with the name Torres when they first saw the carmaker’s new midsize sport utility vehicle. The Torres looks tough enough to navigate through the soaring mountains of the Torres del Paine National Park in Chile’s Patagonia region.



Unlike other SUVs of the same size, like Kia’s Sportage and Sorento which look too sophisticated to be driven on harsh road conditions, the Torres looks like it was made for off-road driving, with bold lines that make the car look sizable and sturdy.



From the front, the radiator grille with triangular studs gives the car an alligator-teeth inspired look. The protruding storage box from the right C-pillar makes the car look like a tank.



At the back, Torres was made with a hexagon-type rear garnish that lends the impression that it has a spare tire at its back, finishing off its authentic SUV look.



One can tell that SsangYong worked on making the car spacious just by its exterior design as the roof inclines toward the C-pillar, giving more headroom for passengers in the backseat.





Interior of Torres (SsangYong Motor)