[Herald Interview] Tailoring dance steps to idols: Kasper says it’s essential in K-pop

Kasper (Courtesy of Kasper)



The name Kasper may sound familiar to many fans. His demo videos of popular K-pop dances have made him popular among music lovers.



Kasper, whose real name is Kim Tae-woo, is a choreographer with 15 years of experience working with elite groups from S.M. Entertainment. He received praise for composing the moves for Exo‘s “Ko Ko Bop” and Shinee’s “Don‘t Call Me.”



Clad in his signature look -- sneakers and earrings -- and right arm shaded in pitch-black ink, the 30-year-old entered the space. Unlike the flamboyant dance patterns Kasper is known for, his personality is quite mellow.



Listing several big names he’s currently working with, Kasper walked The Korea Herald through his process.



“What makes K-pop unique is that each idol has an individual characteristic, and the band‘s performance plays a key role. It’s all about the energy and dancing in sync -- something only K-pop can do. It‘s my job to make them shine and turn their negatives into positives on stage,” he said.



Kasper echoed his stance, saying that the main characteristic of his dances is that they are jam-packed with movement. He added that idols who want to include aggressive or explicit styles look to him and his choreography.



Asked how he has become K-pop’s most sought-after choreographer, Kasper thinks his experience as an idol trainee was a big help.



“I‘ve been a trainee for six years, so I understand their needs. I can catch on easily, which differentiates me from other choreographers,” he said.



Kasper added that his creativity comes from the people he works with.



“My biggest inspirations are artists, their songs, their dance skills and what they wish to express on stage. A mega-hit is created when those elements come together as one,” he said.



Of all the work he has done, Tae-min’s “Criminal” holds a special place in his heart: It best represents the definition of good choreography.



“I would say that it‘s the best choreography I’ve ever created. It matched the deep and mysterious sound of the song, and I think the dance moves perfectly express those moods.”



Describing Tae-min as a person who inspired him, Kasper said the choreography started from one word.



“Tae-min talked about Stockholm syndrome, and that word led me to start the choreography by tying the dancers‘ hands to convey the music’s mysterious mood. I usually give myself 10 days to develop choreography, but I did this one in three,” he reminisced.



In recent years, Kasper‘s choreography underwent a seismic change: It’s all about dance challenges now.



“The song‘s mood and concept are the most crucial elements when I create choreographies. Now, though, everybody wants a catchy move for a dance challenge that will go viral on social media. I can do those, but they wouldn’t match the song‘s style, and that’s not the kind of work I want to do.”







A poster of “Be Mbitious.” (Courtesy of Mnet’s “Be Mbitious.”)