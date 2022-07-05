South Korea seeks to reinvigorate economic ties with Latin America

South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin (center) and Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon pose with ministers and vice ministers of Central and South American countries at the 2022 Korea-LAC Future Cooperation Forum in Busan on Tuesday. (Yonhap)



South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin proposed resuming talks on free trade with Mexico, the ministry said Tuesday, as the government seeks to reinvigorate ties with South America.



Park met with his Mexican counterpart, Marcelo Ebrard, in Seoul on Monday to discuss enhancing bilateral ties and increasing cooperation in various sectors, according to the Foreign Ministry.



During their first bilateral talk, the Korean minister suggested the two countries resume negotiations for a free trade agreement, discussions for which have stalled since in 2008.



“It is important to quickly resume the official negotiation process for a free trade agreement between South Korea and Mexico,” Park told Ebrard, according to the Foreign Ministry.



In the presidential summit of the two countries in 2016, the then leaders had agreed to restart the negotiation, but not much progress has been made.



South Korea has signed a Strategic Economic Complementation Agreement with Mexico and Ecuador, respectively.



Aside from the negotiation with Mexico, South Korea is in talks for trade agreement with Mercosur, a regional trade bloc of Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay. With the total population of Mercosur member states accounting for about 70 percent of the population in South America, it also makes up some 68 percent of the region’s economy.



Seoul has signed FTAs with five Central American countries -- Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama -- and is also working on inking an agreement with Guatemala and Dominica.



The Korean foreign minister also stressed that the country should join the Pacific Alliance, a regional integration initiative of Chile, Columbia, Mexico and Peru, as an associate state. Joining as an associate state would grant free trade access to the members of the alliance.



In line with the government’s effort to increase exchanges with the region, Park also suggested the two sides resume operation of the Korea-Mexico Economic Joint Committee, which last held its eighth meeting in January 2015 in Mexico.





South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin (right) shakes hand with his Mexican counterpart, Marcelo Ebrard, during their first bilateral meeting in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)