Oh Eun-young, Kang Hyeong-uk, Paik Jong-won: Three most sought-after TV mentors

Paik Jong-won (Netflix)



The three most sought-after experts for many Koreans nowadays may be child psychiatrist Oh Eun-young, dog trainer Kang Hyeong-uk and star chef, food researcher and businessman Paik Jong-won.



The three, at the pinnacle of their respective fields, have captivated both online and offline viewers with their insights, sense of wit and strong charisma, making consulting programs a mainstay of TV programming in Korea.



Kang Hyeong-uk, ‘president of dogs’



Kang Hyeong-uk (Park Ju-young/ The Korea Herald)



The rising pet ownership in the country has propelled a growing demand for professional advice on how to live well with dogs. Kang, with his magic touch in training dogs with problematic behaviors, fills this need. His unique advice stemming from his professional training and experience has earned him a spot on TV shows such as EBS’ “There are No Bad Dogs in the World.”



In a country of 10 million dog owners, many viewers have lauded how Kang approaches and addresses social issues, such as maintaining harmony between pet owners and non-pet owners, dog abuse and abandoned dogs, nicknaming him the “president of dogs.”



Kang Hyeong-uk (Bodeum Co.)



The 37-year-old dog trainer continues to offer advice to pet owners and dog lovers via KBS’ hit program, “Dogs Are Incredible,” and on his YouTube channel Bodeum TV.



Paik Jong-won, chef with the golden touch



Star chef Paik Jong-won samples food on “Paik Jong-won’s Alley Restaurant.” (SBS)



Since starring as a judge on cable channel Olive’s cooking competition show, “Korean Food Battle,“ in 2014, Paik arguably led the rise of “cook-bang,” a newly coined term that refers to shows that combine cooking and entertainment.



Ranging from home-cooked meals to recipes of popular restaurant dishes, Paik offers tips and know-how about Korean and foreign cuisine on numerous shows -- tvN’s “Home Food Rescue” (2015-17), SBS’ “Paik Jong-won’s Food Truck” (2017), tvN’s “High School Lunch Cook-off” (2019), MBC’s “The Paikfather” (2020), KBS’ “Paik Jong-won Class” (2021-22) and more.



Paik’s true qualities were presented in SBS’ hard-hitting cooking show “Paik Jong-won’s Alley Restaurant” (2018-2021).



On a mission to revive failing restaurants around the country, Paik inspected the restaurants, offered both harsh criticisms and warm advice, giving the restaurateurs a second chance to succeed.



Most of the restaurants that Paik worked with enjoyed instant stardom and national popularity.



Oh Eun-young, mentor to adults



Oh Eun-young (SBS)