[Graphic News] 7 in 10 S. Koreans only support nonlethal aid for Ukraine: survey

Seven out of 10 South Koreans believe the government should only provide nonmilitary aid to Ukraine, a survey showed.In the survey of 1,000 people aged 18 or above conducted by Gallup Korea from June 21-23, 72 percent said the government of President Yoon Suk-yeol should only send medical, food and other nonlethal aid.Only 15 percent said the government should also provide weapons.Eighty-four percent said they are interested in the Ukraine-Russia war while 13 percent said they are not. (Yonhap)By Nam Kyung-don ( don@heraldcorp.com