National

[Graphic News] 7 in 10 S. Koreans only support nonlethal aid for Ukraine: survey

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Jul 5, 2022 - 10:01       Updated : Jul 5, 2022 - 10:01

Seven out of 10 South Koreans believe the government should only provide nonmilitary aid to Ukraine, a survey showed. 

In the survey of 1,000 people aged 18 or above conducted by Gallup Korea from June 21-23, 72 percent said the government of President Yoon Suk-yeol should only send medical, food and other nonlethal aid. 

Only 15 percent said the government should also provide weapons.

Eighty-four percent said they are interested in the Ukraine-Russia war while 13 percent said they are not. (Yonhap)


By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com)
