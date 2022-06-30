Two artistic directors appointed for Korean Pavilion at 2023 Venice Biennale

Cultural curator Jung So-ik (Arts Council Korea)



Cultural curator Jung So-ik and art professor Park Kyong will curate South Korea‘s national pavilion at the upcoming 2023 Venice Biennale, Arts Council Korea announced Thursday. It is the first time for Korean Pavilion to have joint curation at the global art biennale.



The 18th International Architecture Exhibition will be held from May 18 to Nov. 26 in Venice, Italy, bringing together some 150 exhibitors from 30 countries with the theme of “The Laboratory of the Future,” led by Ghanaian-Scottish architect Lesley Lokko who was appointed in December, becoming the first black curator to helm the event.





Park Kyong, a professor at UC San Diego (Arts Council Korea)



The architecture exhibition at Korean Pavilion will be titled “Future Communities in Post-Anthropocene Life: CiViChon 3.0.” It will explore pressing global issues such as the pandemic, economic disparities, environmental disasters, and social and political crises.



Park is a professor at the Department of Visual Arts at UC San Diego. Working in visual art, architecture and curatorial practices, Park incorporates text, photography, video, installation and new media into his work. His approach is rooted in research, participation and activism in public spaces, according to the university’s website.



Jung has curated several exhibitions in South Korea, including “Collecting Architecture for All” at the Seoul Museum of Art. He served as director of the Seoul Biennale Division at Seoul Design Foundation from 2016 to 2017, leading the Seoul Biennale of Architecture and Urbanism 2017, the first edition commissioned by the Seoul Metropolitan Government.



Venice Biennale takes place annually, alternating between art and architecture each year. The 2022 Venice Biennale‘s 59th International Art Exhibition is running through Nov. 27 at Arsenale and Giardini in Venice. Korean Pavilion won the Gold Lion in 2014 at the 14th International Architecture Exhibition curated by architect Cho Min-suk.



By Park Yuna (yunapark@heraldcorp.com)



