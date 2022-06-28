[Today’s K-pop] Enhypen to host 1st world tour in September: report

(Credit: Belift Lab)



Enhypen will kick off its international tour with a Seoul concert in mid-September, according to a local media report on Tuesday. The band will also have dates in US and Japan.



Agency Belift Lab confirmed the news.



It will be the band’s first international tour, having debuted in November 2020. The seven members formed the group through an audition reality show, “I-Land.”



On Monday, its agency released the tracklist for the third EP, “Manifesto: Day 1.” The EP will consist of six tracks, including lead single “Future Perfect (Pass the Mic),” produced by Hybe‘s head producer Bang Si-hyuk. It will be released on July 4.



The band’s previous album was “Dimension: Answer,” a repackaging of the first full album “Dimension: Dilemma.” The first LP was a million-seller and reached No. 11 on Billboard 200 when it came out in October last year. The repack hit the chart at No. 14.



SF9 to return with 11th EP but without Rowoon



(Credit: FNC Entertainment)



SF9 will be back with an 11th EP on July 13, announced agency FNC Entertainment on Tuesday.



The EP is named “The Wave OF9” and will be fronted by a summer song, “Scream.”



It has been about eight months since the previous EP “Rumination.”



Three members will be absent, however, as Inseong and Youngbin enlisted in March to serve mandatory military duty while Rowoon has been busy shooting the Netflix series “Tomorrow.” He left for Manila, the Philippines, last week for his solo fan meet.



The teaser trailer for the EP uploaded last week featured the three. In the video, two left for a research lab in Copenhagen, and the latter remained in Seoul for a rescue operation. The remaining six, it showed, will work as undercover agents for project OF9.



The nine-member act debuted in October 2016.



SHINee‘s Onew adds dates to Japan solo tour



(Credit: SM Entertainment)



Onew of SHINee added two concerts to his first solo tour in Japan, said label SM Entertainment on Tuesday.



He will perform at Yoyogi Stadium in Tokyo Sept. 10-11, extending the tour “Life Goes On” to eight shows in total. The tour will start on July 8 in Tokyo and will bring the veteran idol to Osaka, Nagoya and Fukuoka as well.



On July 6, his first full-length album in Japanese, “Life Goes On,” will come out. It will contain ten tracks: six new songs and four covers of Japanese hit songs, including Misia’s “Everything” and Kazumasa Oda‘s “Kirakira.” The latter was dropped in advance in May, giving fans a taste of the LP.



Earlier this month, Onew released a digital album, “Who Sings? Vol. 1,” with cover versions of the four songs topping Oricon’s weekly digital album chart and Billboard Japan‘s weekly album chart.



He left for Japan earlier this month.



Twice addresses fans in Japan on 5th anniversary



(Credit: JYP Entertainment)