 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Entertainment

[Today’s K-pop] Enhypen to host 1st world tour in September: report

By Hwang You-mee
Published : Jun 28, 2022 - 17:53       Updated : Jun 28, 2022 - 17:53
(Credit: Belift Lab)
(Credit: Belift Lab)

Enhypen will kick off its international tour with a Seoul concert in mid-September, according to a local media report on Tuesday. The band will also have dates in US and Japan.

Agency Belift Lab confirmed the news.

It will be the band’s first international tour, having debuted in November 2020. The seven members formed the group through an audition reality show, “I-Land.”

On Monday, its agency released the tracklist for the third EP, “Manifesto: Day 1.” The EP will consist of six tracks, including lead single “Future Perfect (Pass the Mic),” produced by Hybe‘s head producer Bang Si-hyuk. It will be released on July 4.

The band’s previous album was “Dimension: Answer,” a repackaging of the first full album “Dimension: Dilemma.” The first LP was a million-seller and reached No. 11 on Billboard 200 when it came out in October last year. The repack hit the chart at No. 14.

SF9 to return with 11th EP but without Rowoon
(Credit: FNC Entertainment)
(Credit: FNC Entertainment)

SF9 will be back with an 11th EP on July 13, announced agency FNC Entertainment on Tuesday.

The EP is named “The Wave OF9” and will be fronted by a summer song, “Scream.”

It has been about eight months since the previous EP “Rumination.”

Three members will be absent, however, as Inseong and Youngbin enlisted in March to serve mandatory military duty while Rowoon has been busy shooting the Netflix series “Tomorrow.” He left for Manila, the Philippines, last week for his solo fan meet.

The teaser trailer for the EP uploaded last week featured the three. In the video, two left for a research lab in Copenhagen, and the latter remained in Seoul for a rescue operation. The remaining six, it showed, will work as undercover agents for project OF9.

The nine-member act debuted in October 2016.

SHINee‘s Onew adds dates to Japan solo tour
(Credit: SM Entertainment)
(Credit: SM Entertainment)

Onew of SHINee added two concerts to his first solo tour in Japan, said label SM Entertainment on Tuesday.

He will perform at Yoyogi Stadium in Tokyo Sept. 10-11, extending the tour “Life Goes On” to eight shows in total. The tour will start on July 8 in Tokyo and will bring the veteran idol to Osaka, Nagoya and Fukuoka as well.

On July 6, his first full-length album in Japanese, “Life Goes On,” will come out. It will contain ten tracks: six new songs and four covers of Japanese hit songs, including Misia’s “Everything” and Kazumasa Oda‘s “Kirakira.” The latter was dropped in advance in May, giving fans a taste of the LP.

Earlier this month, Onew released a digital album, “Who Sings? Vol. 1,” with cover versions of the four songs topping Oricon’s weekly digital album chart and Billboard Japan‘s weekly album chart.

He left for Japan earlier this month.

Twice addresses fans in Japan on 5th anniversary 
(Credit: JYP Entertainment)
(Credit: JYP Entertainment)

Twice shared handwritten messages with fans to mark the fifth anniversary of its debut in Japan on Tuesday.

Jihyo thanked fans for gifting the group with many good memories over the past five years and wished they could continue to be together. Tzuyu declared that Once, the band’s official fandom community is the most important thing to the group.

“Let‘s ’celebrate‘ the fifth anniversary together,” said Momo referencing the title of Twice’s upcoming album. It is the nonet‘s fourth studio album in Japan and is due out on July 27.

The girl group drew an audience of about 150,000 with three concerts at Tokyo Dome in April. And “#Twice4,” its fourth compilation album, released in March, swept all major charts in Japan.

By Hwang You-mee
(glamazon@heraldcorp.com)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114