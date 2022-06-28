[Herald Interview] Yoo Ji-tae studies hard for new ‘Money Heist’ role

Actor Yoo Ji-tae plays a professor in “Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area” (Netflix)



Top actor Yoo Ji-tae said that it’s time to be remembered for something new, viewing the Korean remake of “Money Heist” as the “perfect opportunity.”



“I think many viewers, especially foreign audiences, will remember me as an actor from ‘Oldboy’ (2003),” Yoo said during an online interview Monday.



Recounting how he read the script via his agency BH Entertainment, a co-production company on “Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area,” Yoo said he felt fortunate to get the opportunity.



“Because I had not worked on a drama series or films for a while, my agency and I discussed me starring in a remake of the hit Spanish drama. Because the professor is such a mesmerizing character, I studied hard, hoping to add my own interpretation,” the actor said.



“But, of course, I did not want to ruin the characteristics of the original,” he added.



The crime series centers on a criminal mastermind called the professor plotting a megascale heist at the newly formed JEA, where a new currency for a unified Korea is being minted.



