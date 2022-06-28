Hyundai Steel applies AI, big data for advanced production management

Hyundai Steel Dangjin Plant in South Chungcheong Province. (Hyundai Steel)



Hyundai Steel has built a so-called Smart Enterprise system, an advanced management program that oversees from production to sales and infrastructure management through AI technology, officials said Tuesday.



The new system features AI technology and big data to advance the entire process from manufacturing to sales at steel mills, Hyundai Steel said.



“The company will complete the Smart Enterprise system by forming the most optimized decision-making process centered in customers by merging data through technology,” said an official.



A task force team has been set up to create a platform that gathers and merges data to innovate the overall manufacturing, infrastructure system and production management at its workplace. The full operation of the new system will be readied by 2025, the company added.





Hyundai Steel employees monitor the Smart Factory status through screen. (Hyundai Steel)