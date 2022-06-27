Seoul’s cooperation with NATO raises concerns on China ties

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol waves at Seoul Air Base in Seongnam on Monday, ahead of his five-day trip to Spain to attend the NATO summit on his first overseas trip as president.(Yonhap)



As South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol heads to Madrid to attend the NATO summit, opponents here are raising concerns that his participation in the Western military alliance gathering may have negative impacts on the country’s standing with China.



Rep. Woo Sang-ho, the leader of the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea’s emergency steering committee, expressed concerns on the president’s participation in the NATO summit, questioning if it would secure the national interest.



“Unlike other international summits, the NATO event is a military treaty gathering that can (trigger) a new cold war. It is worrying,” Woo said in a party meeting on Monday.



“There are a lot of concerns that the summit would revive the old political cleavage between the Soviet Union and the US.”



Yoon took off Monday afternoon to attend the NATO leaders’ summit where participating states are expected to discuss ways to tackle China’s rise, among other pending international issues, such as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.





Rep. Woo Sang-ho, the leader of the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea’s emergency steering committee, speaks at a party meeting in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)