[Herald Interview] Park Hye-il still attached to character in ‘Decision to Leave’

Park Hye-il (CJ ENM)





When Korean actor Park Hye-il, 45, entered the cafe in Samcheong-dong, central Seoul, where an interview with a group of reporters was to take place Thursday, he immediately started wiping the table with a tissue, although it was perfectly clean. When reporters pointed out that it seems like something that his detective character, Hye-jun, in Park Chan-wook’s “Decision to Leave” would do, the actor smiled shyly and agreed.



“It seems like some of the character remains (in me) until the film gets released. I think I will be like this for a while. I don’t normally act like this,” he said.



“Decision to Leave” finished filming in March 2021.



Park’s character Hye-jun is a hardworking detective who always carries around everything that he needs in a specially tailored suit with multiple pockets. Hye-jun looks into a suspicious death that occurred on a mountain and comes to suspect that the dead man’s wife, the mysterious Seo-rae (Tang Wei), is involved in the crime. As Hye-jun investigates Seo-rae, he becomes attracted to her.



After reading the script, the actor, who had never played the role of a detective during his 22-year career, said he was surprised to see such a unique detective character.



Unlike most detectives in Korean movies that are depicted as brash and a bit rough around the edges, wearing comfortable clothes and often swearing a lot, Park’s character wears suits and ties, is gentle and sometimes even emotional.



“If the role had been different from Hye-jun and similar to the detective characters that we often see, I don’t think I would have taken it. I have been waiting for a role like this. I felt like I had finally met a detective character that I can play well,” Park said.







