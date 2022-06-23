 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Finance

Seoul shares open higher; Korean won hits 13-yr low

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 23, 2022 - 09:44       Updated : Jun 23, 2022 - 09:44
An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap)
An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap)

Seoul shares opened slightly higher Thursday after another market rout the previous session amid growing woes over an economic slowdown.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 4.67 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,327.68 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Overnight, Wall Street closed lower after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged the central bank's aggressive rate hikes could cause an economic downturn.

The US central bank raised its policy rate by 0.75 percentage point last week, its steepest increase since 1994.

"It's not our intended outcome at all, but it's certainly a possibility," he said during a congressional hearing. Achieving a soft landing for the economy without a recession has become "significantly more challenging," he added.

The S&P 500 declined 0.13 percent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.15 percent. The Nasdaq Composite shed 0.15 percent.

In Seoul, trading was mixed.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics rose 0.17, and Hyundai Motor gained 0.58 percent. Samsung Biologics, the biotech arm of South Korea's Samsung Group, went up 0.24 percent.

No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix lost 0.11 percent, while battery maker LG Energy Solution shed 0.75 percent

The local currency was trading at 1,300.20 won against the US dollar as of 9:15 a.m., down 2.90 won from the previous session's close and hitting a 13-year low. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114