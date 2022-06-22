South Korea reports first monkeypox patient

(Yonhap)
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency confirmed its first monkeypox case on Wednesday.
The country‘s first monkeypox patient arrived here from Germany on Tuesday afternoon. He reported having experienced symptoms since the day before and was sent to Incheon Medical Center nearby the airport immediately upon screening. His symptoms were a low-grade fever of around 37 degrees Celsius, sore throat, fatigue and lesions.
A second possible patient displayed symptoms including blisters and swollen lymph nodes, which started a day before the person’s Monday arrival. The patient was admitted to a hospital in Busan on Tuesday morning.
In a phone call with The Korea Herald, Cho Seung-yeun, the Incheon public hospital’s director, said the confirmed patient was put in a negative-pressure room and is “so far in a stable condition.”
“He reported suspected symptoms to airport authorities, and has been in isolation almost immediately since,” Cho said.
The Busan patient on the other hand was not picked up in the course of airport screening due to an absence of fever.
Following the announcement of the first suspected cases, President Yoon Suk-yeol said Wednesday that efforts were underway to bring in vaccines and therapeutics against monkeypox as swiftly as possible. South Korea currently has 35 million doses of a local brand of a second-generation smallpox vaccine. As the two are closely related, the smallpox vaccine provides protection from monkeypox.
Earlier this month, monkeypox was classified as being on the same threat status as COVID-19 in South Korea, making reporting and isolation mandatory.
Infectious disease experts called for reinstating some of the travel restrictions that were completely removed as of June 8.
Dr. Eom Joong-sik, an infectious disease specialist at Gachon University Medical Center, also in Incheon, said for travelers suspected of having been in contact, quarantine upon arrival might be necessary. The quarantine for monkeypox would have to be longer than that for COVID-19 at three weeks, its estimated incubation period.
He said populationwide vaccination against monkeypox like that carried out for COVID-19 would not be necessary as it is less transmissible.
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com
)