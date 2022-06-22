 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

South Korea reports first monkeypox patient

By Kim Arin
Published : Jun 22, 2022 - 15:29       Updated : Jun 22, 2022 - 15:36
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency confirmed its first monkeypox case on Wednesday.

The country‘s first monkeypox patient arrived here from Germany on Tuesday afternoon. He reported having experienced symptoms since the day before and was sent to Incheon Medical Center nearby the airport immediately upon screening. His symptoms were a low-grade fever of around 37 degrees Celsius, sore throat, fatigue and lesions.

A second possible patient displayed symptoms including blisters and swollen lymph nodes, which started a day before the person’s Monday arrival. The patient was admitted to a hospital in Busan on Tuesday morning.

In a phone call with The Korea Herald, Cho Seung-yeun, the Incheon public hospital’s director, said the confirmed patient was put in a negative-pressure room and is “so far in a stable condition.”

“He reported suspected symptoms to airport authorities, and has been in isolation almost immediately since,” Cho said.

The Busan patient on the other hand was not picked up in the course of airport screening due to an absence of fever.

Following the announcement of the first suspected cases, President Yoon Suk-yeol said Wednesday that efforts were underway to bring in vaccines and therapeutics against monkeypox as swiftly as possible. South Korea currently has 35 million doses of a local brand of a second-generation smallpox vaccine. As the two are closely related, the smallpox vaccine provides protection from monkeypox.

Earlier this month, monkeypox was classified as being on the same threat status as COVID-19 in South Korea, making reporting and isolation mandatory.

Infectious disease experts called for reinstating some of the travel restrictions that were completely removed as of June 8.

Dr. Eom Joong-sik, an infectious disease specialist at Gachon University Medical Center, also in Incheon, said for travelers suspected of having been in contact, quarantine upon arrival might be necessary. The quarantine for monkeypox would have to be longer than that for COVID-19 at three weeks, its estimated incubation period.

He said populationwide vaccination against monkeypox like that carried out for COVID-19 would not be necessary as it is less transmissible.

By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)
Related Stories
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114