Yoon calls for strengthening measures against inflow of monkeypox

President Yoon Suk-yeol presides over a Cabinet meeting at the Yongsan Presidential Office in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk-yeol called Wednesday for stronger measures against the inflow of monkeypox after the country reported its first two suspected cases the previous day, an official said.

Yoon instructed health authorities to strengthen quarantine measures for foreign arrivals and to thoroughly monitor the possibility of additional cases, the presidential official told reporters.

Yoon also told health authorities to be fully ready to deploy vaccines and treatments to the medical front-lines and to swiftly complete preparations to secure additional vaccines and treatments against the viral disease, the official said.

Health authorities have been conducting diagnostic tests on the two suspected cases and are expected to announce the results later Wednesday. (Yonhap)