Business

LS Cable supplies optical cables to Vietnam’s Viettel

By Kim Da-sol
Published : Jun 21, 2022 - 15:00       Updated : Jun 21, 2022 - 15:00
An LSCV employee works on producing cables at an LSCV factory in Vietnam. (LS Cable & System Asia)
An LSCV employee works on producing cables at an LSCV factory in Vietnam. (LS Cable & System Asia)

LS Cable & System Asia, LS Group’s cable manufacturing unit, said Tuesday that it has delivered fiber optic cables manufactured in Vietnam to the country’s largest telecommunications operator Viettel. 

The latest deal with state-run Viettel comes amid soaring demand. LSCV had set up infrastructure and facilities for producing optical cables in Vietnam in 2015. Fiber optic cables, network cables which contain strands of glass fibers inside insulated casing, are designed for long-distance, high-performance data networking and telecommunications. The size of the deal was not disclosed.

The South Korean cable maker said the latest deal was evidence of its expanding overseas client pool. It expects to clinch more deals with other major telecommunications firms in Vietnam.

Viettel occupies a 50 percent market share in the Vietnamese market as a state operator, currently pushing ahead for market penetration with their telecommunications service in Southeast Asian and African countries. 

In recent years, Vietnam has become a lucrative market for the cable and telecommunications system business, as installations of telecommunications cable networks and the establishment of internet data centers have resumed after the pandemic. 

“Our projects for telecommunications systems are in full swing in the Vietnamese market as exports of unshielded twisted pair cables that are produced in Vietnam and sent to the US are also increasing,” said an official from LS Cable & System Asia. “We are seeking opportunities to improve profitability by expanding overseas business opportunities and improving our product mix.”

By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)
