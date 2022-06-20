Nuri rocket ready to launch Tuesday

South Korea’s homegrown Nuri rocket is being erected on the launch pad at Naro Space Center in Goheung, South Jeolla Province on Monday, a day before its rescheduled launch on Tuesday. (Korea Aerospace Research Institute)
South Korea’s homegrown rocket Nuri is ready for blastoff on Tuesday, hoping to deliver a complete and successful launch this time to officially signal the country’s entrance into the global space race.
The Korea Aerospace Research Institute said Monday that Nuri, also known as the Korea Space Launch Vehicle-II, has been erected on the launch pad at Naro Space Center in the southern coastal village of Goheung, South Jeolla Province.
According to space authorities, the launch is expected to begin at 4 p.m. Tuesday, but the precise time can change depending on the weather and other related issues.
KARI and the Ministry of Science and ICT had previously tried to send the three-stage rocket, weighing 200 metric tons and standing at 47.2 meters tall, into space on Wednesday, June 15. However, they had to postpone the launch to Thursday due to strong winds at the launch site.
The authorities looked to carry on with the rescheduled launch but had to indefinitely push back the plan after a last-minute technical issue was found in the electric components of the oxidizer tank sensor.
After the KARI changed the necessary components and concluded that the rocket was ready for its second launch, the space authorities chose Tuesday as the blastoff date.
The Korea Meteorological Administration said that despite the cloudy forecast around liftoff time, there will be no lightning or thunder that could hinder Nuri’s launch.
The first launch in October was loaded with a dummy satellite. This time, however, Nuri will carry an indigenous satellite designed to test the performance of the rocket’s launch capabilities as well as four cube satellites developed by local universities to monitor the Earth and collect data.
Even though the last year’s space attempt had a successful liftoff into an orbit of 700 kilometers above the ground, the rocket’s third stage engine shut down early, and the dummy satellite failed to reach a sufficient orbital speed, eventually falling short of a complete mission.
According to KARI, the space authorities have made adjustments and improvements to the device of the helium tank inside the rocket’s third-stage oxidizer, which had burned out early during the first launch.
South Korea has invested 1.96 trillion won ($1.5 billion) into the development of Nuri, which means ‘world’ in Korean, since March 2010. Around 300 companies have taken part in building the country’s first homegrown rocket.
If Tuesday’s second launch succeeds, South Korea will become the seventh country in the world with the capability to launch a satellite weighing over 1 metric ton into orbit behind China, India, Japan, Russia, the US and the EU.
By Kan Hyeong-woo (hwkan@heraldcorp.com
)