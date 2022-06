[Graphic News] Global tourist arrivals tripled in first quarter

International tourist arrivals tripled in the first quarter compared with the same period in 2021, with Europe leading the rebound as COVID-19 restrictions were eased, the United Nations’ tourism agency said.In the first three months of 2022, there were 117 million global tourist arrivals, up from 41 million in the same period a year earlier, with the figures showing an increase of 182 percent, the Madrid-based UN World Tourism Organization said.Although the figure remained 61 percent lower than the first quarter of 2019, a year before the pandemic, it showed tourism was continuing to recover “at a strong pace” as “restrictions ease and confidence returns,” it said.The increase was particularly notable in Europe, and strong growth was also seen in the Americas. (AFP)By Nam Kyung-don ( don@heraldcorp.com