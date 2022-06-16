 Back To Top
[Photo News]GOLD LEAF OF BIRDS, FLOWERS

By Kim Hae-yeon
Published : Jun 16, 2022 - 16:24       Updated : Jun 16, 2022 - 16:31
(CHA-Yonhap)
(CHA-Yonhap)
An 8th-century gold leaf artifact from the Unified Silla Period found at the Na Zone of the Gyeongju Donggung Palace and Wolji Pond, was unveiled by the Gyeongju National Research Institute of Culture Heritage, Thursday. 

Discovered in November 2016, the artifact is an example of the finest metal craftsmanship of that time, with engraved bird and flower patterns carved at a thickness of 0.05 millimeters, thinner than a strand of human hair. 

The artifact is available for public viewing at the GNRICH’s Excavated Relics Storage Building, in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, from Friday to Oct. 31.

By Kim Hae-yeon (hykim@heraldcorp.com)
