[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

The Witch: Part 2. The Other One
(Korea)
Opened June 15
Action
Directed by Park Hoon-jung
So-nyeo (Shin Shi-a), who possesses special powers, is the lone survivor of a secret laboratory that was attacked by intruders. After she escapes from the lab, So-nyeo meets Kyung-hee (Park Eun-bin) and saves her life. Guided by her new friend, So-nyeo learns about life outside of the lab. Meanwhile, the chase is on to capture So-nyeon. Among those hunting her are Dr. Baek (Jo Min-soo), who returns to the story after the first installment.
Broker
(Korea)
Opened June 8
Drama
Directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda
So-young (IU) leaves her child in a baby box in front of a church. After returning the next day to retrieve her child, So-young discovers that Sang-hyun (Song Kang-ho) and Dong-soo (Gang Dong-won) have secretly taken the baby to sell it to a family who cannot legally adopt. The three of them embark on a journey to find the right parents for the baby.
After Yang
(US)
Opened June 1
Drama
Directed by Kogonada
In the not-too-distant future, Jake (Colin Farrell), Kyra (Jodie Turner-Smith) and their adopted daughter Mika (Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja) live together with Yang (Justin H. Min), an android that looks like a young Asian man. Yang is part of a group of robots used to teach adopted children about their heritage. One day, Yang breaks down and the family looks for a way to fix him.
The Roundup
(Korea)
Opened May 18
Crime
Directed by Lee Sang-yong
Detective Ma Seok-do (Don Lee) heads to Vietnam to extradite a suspect. But soon after his arrival, he discovers a series of murders committed by a vicious Korean killer (Son Suk-ku) against Korean tourists. Seok-do begins to track the killer, but is impeded without investigative powers in Vietnam.
By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldcorp.com
)