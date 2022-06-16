[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

The Witch: Part 2. The Other One



(Korea)



Opened June 15



Action



Directed by Park Hoon-jung



So-nyeo (Shin Shi-a), who possesses special powers, is the lone survivor of a secret laboratory that was attacked by intruders. After she escapes from the lab, So-nyeo meets Kyung-hee (Park Eun-bin) and saves her life. Guided by her new friend, So-nyeo learns about life outside of the lab. Meanwhile, the chase is on to capture So-nyeon. Among those hunting her are Dr. Baek (Jo Min-soo), who returns to the story after the first installment.



Broker



(Korea)



Opened June 8



Drama



Directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda



So-young (IU) leaves her child in a baby box in front of a church. After returning the next day to retrieve her child, So-young discovers that Sang-hyun (Song Kang-ho) and Dong-soo (Gang Dong-won) have secretly taken the baby to sell it to a family who cannot legally adopt. The three of them embark on a journey to find the right parents for the baby.



After Yang



(US)



Opened June 1



Drama



Directed by Kogonada



In the not-too-distant future, Jake (Colin Farrell), Kyra (Jodie Turner-Smith) and their adopted daughter Mika (Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja) live together with Yang (Justin H. Min), an android that looks like a young Asian man. Yang is part of a group of robots used to teach adopted children about their heritage. One day, Yang breaks down and the family looks for a way to fix him.

