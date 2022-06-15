[Holly’s Korean Kitchen] Kimchijjigae with pork

Kimchijjigae with pork (Holly Ford)
Kimchi and pork are a match made in heaven. And this kimchijjigae recipe is a must if you have a ton of fermented kimchi that you need to use up.
The diverse tastes in this stew — warm, comforting, hearty, savory, and almost tangy — really bring out the love in all who try it.
Kimchijjigae with pork is a classic. For all Koreans, it brings a nostalgia of childhood. It is a staple of Korean home cooked meals and people make this stew on a regular basis.
Considering how much kimchi is eaten and stored in every Korean home, it is no surprise that something must be done with the kimchi that has gone beyond its prime time for serving as a side dish.Ingredients
- 1 tbsp oil
- 1/2 lb (226 g) pork belly, sliced
- 1/2 medium onion, sliced
- 2 cloves garlic, finely minced
- 1 tbsp Korean chili flakes (gochugaru)
- 1 lb (453 g) sour kimchi, sliced
- 4 tbsp kimchi juice
- 2 1/2 cup water
- 5 pieces of rice cake rounds, optional
- 1 tsp Korean salted shrimp
- 1 tbsp Korean soup soy sauce (gukganjang), or Korean tuna sauce
- 1/2 lb (226 g) soft tofu, sliced
- 1 green onion, chopped
- pinches of salt, to tasteInstructions
1. Heat oil in a pot over medium high heat. Add pork belly slices and cook thoroughly. Add onion and garlic, and cook for one minute.
2. Add Korean chili flakes and toss everything to coat.
3. Add sliced kimchi, kimchi juice, water, and rice cakes (if using). Cover with a lid and bring to boil. Reduce the heat to low and simmer for 15-20 minutes.
4. Add salted shrimp and Korean soup soy sauce and stir the stew. Taste the stew and season more with salt if needed.
5. Add tofu slices and simmer for another 5 minutes. As a final step just before serving, garnish with green onion. Enjoy kimchijjigae hot with rice and a few Korean side dishes.
By Holly Ford (https://www.beyondkimchee.com
)
----Hye-gyoung Ford (aka Holly) is a well-known Korean food blogger and the author of “Korean Cooking Favorites.” Born and raised in Korea, she has lived in many countries. She shares her recipes and food memories in her blog, Beyond Kimchee. - Ed.
By Korea Herald (khnews@heraldcorp.com
)