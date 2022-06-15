[Today’s K-pop] Seventeen announces Asia tour plan

(Credit: Pledis Entertainment)



Seventeen on Wednesday announced plans for the Asian leg of its upcoming world tour.



The band will perform seven times in September and October, in Jakarta, Bangkok, Manila and Singapore, said agency Pledis Entertainment. This will be an extension of the 13-member act’s North American tour that will bring it to 12 cities from Aug. 10.



On June 25-26, the band will perform in Seoul at Gocheok Sky Dome, launching its first overseas tour in almost 2 1/2 years.



Its fourth studio album "Face The Sun,” after which the tour is titled, came out last month and ranked No. 7 on Billboard 200, a career high for the band. The LP sold over 2 million copies in the first week of sales, another record for Seventeen. The album also topped Oricon’s daily and weekly album rankings.



Omega X returns with 1st LP



(Credit: Spire Entertainment)



Boy band Omega X held a media showcase in Seoul Wednesday to bring out its first full album “Story Written in Music.”



“It has been challenging preparing for a full-length album,” said Hangyeom, “but I’m full of pride since the result is so good.”



As the title suggests, the album is a candid expression of themselves like stories scribbled in a random notebook, Xen said.



The band debuted in June last year with EP “Vamos” and its previous work was the second EP “Love Me Like” from January.



“We wanted to prove that there is no limit to what we can do and also to promote a song that everyone can enjoy in time for summer,” said Jaehan.



Focus track “Play Dumb” will highlight the boyish charms of the 11 members who have also participated in writing songs for the LP.



“We’re also done prepping our debut in Japan,” Hyuk said, hinting at a Japan launch after it wraps up promotions in Korea.



BTS’ J-Hope will be 1st to put out solo work



(Credit: Big Hit Music)



J-Hope of BTS will put out his first solo album next month, as the first member to do so from the band.



The artist said that the septet is ready to move onto the next phase, and all members are preparing individual works, him being the first.



Although no details have been given yet, he will roll out a full album in mid-July.

In the meantime, he will take the final stage at Lollapalooza, a music festival in Chicago that will be held from July 28-31. He will be the first K-pop artist to be a headliner at a major US music festival.



(G)I-dle’s “Hwaa” music video amasses 100m views



(Credit: Cube Entertainment)