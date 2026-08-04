South Korea international defender Lee Han-beom has officially joined Belgian champion Club Brugge.

Club Brugge announced the signing on its website Monday, saying, "Welcome to Club Brugge, Lee Han-beom."

The club said Lee signed a three-year contract through 2029 and will wear the No. 3 jersey.

Lee arrives from Danish club Midtjylland, where he helped the team win the league title. Club Brugge also highlighted his international résumé, noting that the center back has earned 16 caps for South Korea, helped the country win the gold medal at the 2023 Asian Games and played all three matches at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The club also posted photos on social media of Lee wearing the Club Brugge home jersey with the South Korean flag draped over his shoulders. Financial terms of the transfer were not disclosed.

Danish sports outlet Tipsbladet reported the transfer fee could reach 10.5 million euros (about $12.1 million) including performance-related add-ons, with Midtjylland also securing a 15 percent sell-on clause.

Lee joined Midtjylland in 2023 and became a first-team regular last season. He raised his profile with strong performances in both the Danish league and the UEFA Europa League.

Club Brugge captured its 20th Belgian top-flight title last season. One of Belgium's most successful clubs, it has consistently challenged for the league championship over the past decade and has become a regular participant in the UEFA Champions League. Its league title also secured a place in the league phase of the 2026-27 Champions League.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)