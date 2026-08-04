Lee Da-yeon, who recently reached 10 career titles on the Korea LPGA Tour, just made a significant leap in the latest women's golf world rankings.

According to the weekly Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings released Tuesday, Lee climbed 16 places from No. 68 to No. 52 with 1.91 ranking points.

Lee secured her 10th KLPGA Tour title at the Aurora World Championship, held at Aurora Golf & Resort in Wonju, Gangwon Province, Sunday. She carded a 3-under 69 in the final round to finish at 12-under 276, edging Kim Su-ji (11-under 277) by one stroke.

The victory was Lee's first since the Hana Financial Group Championship in September last year, ending an 11-month title drought in dramatic fashion. She trailed Kim by two shots through 16 holes before making consecutive birdies at the par-3 17th and par-4 18th. On the final hole, Lee produced a superb approach from the rough to within about 6 feet of the pin before sinking the winning putt.

"I made a triple bogey on the front nine and thought the title had slipped away," Lee said. "Even after the final putt, it didn't feel real. I'm grateful to have reached 10 career wins. Every step of the journey has been meaningful. Now that I've achieved one goal, it's time to start again. My goals this season were to reach 10 wins and capture a major, so I'll prepare well for the remaining majors."

Meanwhile, Ryu Hae-ran remained the highest-ranked South Korean player at No. 3 after tying for sixth at the AIG Women's Open, the LPGA Tour's final major of the season, which concluded Sunday. Kim Hyo-joo ranked fourth, while Kim Sei-young was 10th.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)