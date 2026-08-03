Korean soprano Sumi Jo has become the first Asian artist to receive the Premio Internazionale Maria Callas, in honor of her contributions to opera and classical music, at a ceremony in Verona, Italy on Sunday.

The Maria Callas Prize was established in 2013 to honor the legendary 20th-century diva Maria Callas and is awarded to artists who have made outstanding contributions to the development of opera and classical music worldwide.

The award draws on the historical legacy of the Arena di Verona, where Callas launched her Italian career, and is organized in partnership with the city of Verona and leading cultural institutions. Past recipients include stage director Franco Zeffirelli and baritone Leo Nucci. The ceremony took place on Aug. 2, which is the same day that Maria Callas made her historic Italian opera debut at the Arena di Verona in "La Gioconda" in 1947.

"On Aug. 2, 1947, the diva of the century, Maria Callas, made her historic opera debut in Verona, Italy," Jo said in her acceptance remarks. "Seventy-nine years later, to the day, in the same city, I am deeply honored to receive the 12th Maria Callas International Prize in her name."

She added, "As this award bears the name of a great artist who illuminated an entire era, I will treasure this moment for the rest of my life."

This year marks the 40th anniversary of Jo's international debut, which she is celebrating with a range of global activities, including the release of her commemorative album "Continuum," the second Sumi Jo International Vocal Competition and an extensive overseas tour.

Jo will also mark the milestone with a concert in Korea, performing at the Seoul Arts Center Concert Hall on Sept. 4.