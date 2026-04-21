Veteran soprano joins SM Classics as its first recording artist; Exo’s Suho to feature on her upcoming album ‘Continuum’

Renowned South Korean soprano Sumi Jo has signed an exclusive recording contract with SM Entertainment, the company announced Tuesday.

The agreement makes Jo the first exclusive recording artist under SM’s classical and jazz label, SM Classics. The partnership will support her global musical activities, beginning with the release of her 40th anniversary album, “Continuum,” scheduled for May.

“This album represents both the culmination of a long journey and the beginning of a new chapter,” Jo said in a statement. “My music does not remain in one moment but continues to evolve toward new possibilities.”

She added that the album includes a wide range of repertoire, from technically demanding coloratura arias not previously recorded to contemporary works by modern composers, reflecting her ongoing pursuit of artistic challenges beyond traditional boundaries.

“Continuum” features 11 tracks spanning Jo’s past, present and future. The album includes contributions from prominent composers such as Yiruma, Chong Park and Takatsugu Muramatsu, with the Bucheon Philharmonic Orchestra performing under conductor Choi Young-sun.

The album also incorporates crossover elements, including a duet with Suho of Exo and a feature by violinist Danny Koo, blending classical music with broader popular appeal.

SM Classics said the contract follows a global major-label model focused on recording production, distribution and promotion. Under the agreement, Jo will receive full support for her album and digital music releases.

Meanwhile, Jo is marking her 40th debut anniversary with a series of global performances. After successful concerts at Cadogan Hall in London and Carnegie Hall in New York in March, she is set to embark on a nationwide tour in Korea in May.

She will also host the second Sumi Jo International Singing Competition in July in France, continuing her efforts to nurture the next generation of classical artists.