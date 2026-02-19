The Vienna Symphony joined forces with SM Entertainment for a K-pop concert in the Austrian capital, the label’s affiliate SM Classics Thursday.

For the concert dubbed “Wiener Symphoniker X K-Pop,” the orchestra “traveled acoustically to South Korea and fused the colorful and dazzling world of K-pop with the European orchestral tradition.”

The program arranged a string of hit songs from the label’s artists: from EXO’s “Growl,” Shinee’s “Sherlock” and Red Velvet’s “Red Flavor” to Aespa’s “Black Mamba” and NCT Dream’s “Hello Future.”

One of Super Junior’s main vocalists, Ryeowook, joined the orchestra to sing his solo singles as well.

The Vienna concert is part of SM Classic Live, which also was held in Tokyo and Seoul last year.