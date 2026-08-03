BoyNextDoor is planning to roll out a digital single in Japan in August and a repackaged album in Korea in September, it told fans Sunday.

The group announced their upcoming releases during the final show of the three-night run it held in Busan for its “Knock On Vol. 2” tour.

The Japan single will drop on Aug. 18, three days before the group kicks off the Japan leg of the tour in Yokohama. The six-piece act will visit five more cities in the country afterwards.

On Sept. 28, the team will release a repackage of its first LP “Home,” which entered the Billboard 200 at No. 16 and was certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of Japan. The LP is the group’s fourth consecutive million-seller, and sixth entry on Billboard’s main albums chart.