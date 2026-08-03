Jimin of BTS logged 400 million streams on Spotify with his solo single “Be Mine,” according to Big Hit Music on Monday.

The single reached the milestone on Friday, joining his previous works, “Like Crazy,” “Filter” and “Who.”

“Be Mine” is a B-side track from his second solo EP “Muse.” The album was fronted by “Who,” which exceeded 2.5 billion plays on the platform as of July, a first for him as a solo act.

Jimin amassed 7 billion Spotify streams with 22 songs of his own, discounting collaborative singles, a first-ever for a K-pop solo artist.

Meanwhile, BTS began the second round of the North American leg of its world tour “Arirang” in New Jersey on Saturday, and drew 78,000 fans over the weekend. The tour will continue in Boston.