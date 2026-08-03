South Korea’s government has recently raised its economic growth forecast for this year sharply to 3 percent from 2 percent, citing booming semiconductor exports and the effects of an earlier supplementary budget. If realized, the economy would record its strongest annual expansion since the post-COVID-19 pandemic rebound in 2021, when gross domestic product grew by 4.7 percent.

Growth of that magnitude would far exceed last year’s 1.1 percent expansion and comfortably surpass the five-year average of 2.5 percent. Under ordinary circumstances, such an upward revision from a ministry known for conservative forecasting would be expected to strengthen market confidence and reinforce expectations that the economy is regaining momentum.

Instead, the response was notably restrained. The benchmark Kospi rose for two consecutive sessions, but those gains were largely discounted because they came after several days of sharp declines. The won also showed little meaningful appreciation against the dollar.

That lukewarm reaction suggested that the revised forecast was not persuasive enough to alter broader concerns about the underlying direction of the South Korean economy.

The most striking element of the government's announcement was the weaker outlook for employment. The government projected the creation of around 150,000 jobs this year, downgraded from its previous estimate of 160,000. That would mark the smallest annual increase since the pandemic-driven employment contraction in 2020 and fall well short of last year's gain of 190,000 jobs.

More troubling is that the weakness is increasingly concentrated among younger workers. While the benefits of growth have flowed largely to a handful of manufacturing sectors, older workers and selected service industries, employment conditions for young people have continued to deteriorate.

According to data released in late July, total employment rose by 63,000 in June from a year earlier, and the overall unemployment rate remained stable at 2.8 percent. But the employment rate for those aged 15 to 29 fell by 1.7 percentage points to 43.9 percent, while the youth unemployment rate climbed by 0.9 percentage point to 7.0 percent.

The divergence has become even clearer in other administrative data. Employment insurance enrollment among workers under 30 has continued to decline in recent years, while several studies suggest that large corporations have reduced new graduate hiring by between 30 percent and 40 percent from a year earlier.

The government has promised to unveil a new youth employment package during the third quarter, including expanded training programs in advanced industries and the creation of more than 200,000 jobs. The proposals, however, mostly appear to reflect the perspective of policymakers rather than that of young people searching for their first stable careers.

Many graduates argue that regular entry-level positions have declined rapidly as companies abandon traditional recruitment systems in favor of experienced hires and more flexible recruitment practices. At the same time, internships, temporary contracts and dispatched work have become increasingly common.

Kim Yong-beom, the presidential chief policy secretary, recently described the phenomenon as an AI-driven collapse in entry-level hiring. He said the government was considering a system under which the public sector would finance young people's first two or three years of work experience before they moved into smaller companies and startups as experienced employees.

The proposal initially appears innovative because it acknowledges the growing difficulty of securing a first job. On closer examination, however, the underlying approach differs little from many previous government employment programs.

The Ministry of Employment and Labor has recently held discussions on monitoring AI's impact on employment through a South Korean version of an AI employment dashboard. Officials and scholars argue that artificial intelligence is no longer a future challenge but an immediate reality requiring constant policy attention.

Challenges beyond communication

The ministry has also pledged to expand company-led vocational training, mentoring by experienced workers and AI education programs for young people who remain outside the labor market.

However, these initiatives raise a broader question. After more than a year in office, has the government fully addressed the underlying causes of the employment slowdown, or has it focused primarily on mitigating the symptoms after they appear?

One example is the supplementary budget introduced earlier this year after the outbreak of war in the Middle East. Much of the 26.2 trillion won ($18.2 billion) package consisted of direct cash support for selected households rather than measures designed to strengthen the economy's long-term productive capacity.

The timing also invited political scrutiny because the spending came shortly before important local elections and parliamentary by-elections. That inevitably blurred the distinction between economic policy and electoral strategy.

Emergency circumstances can certainly justify exceptional fiscal measures. The supplementary budget, however, relied heavily on cash transfers whose long-term economic effects remain uncertain. That makes it difficult to regard the package as a meaningful response to the structural challenges facing the labor market or the broader economy.

Since taking office, considerable political effort has been devoted to labor rights legislation, including revisions to the Trade Union and Labor Relations Adjustment Act, widely known as the "Yellow Envelope Act."

Although strengthening worker protections is an important objective, the more urgent challenge today may be for those who cannot become workers in the first place. Expanding the rights of existing employees addresses only part of the labor market when many young people struggle simply to secure stable employment.

Senior officials also frequently publish lengthy explanations on social media diagnosing economic problems and outlining policy thinking. Better communication is valuable, but communication itself is not economic policy.

Young graduates are not primarily seeking longer explanations of why hiring has become more difficult. They are looking for realistic opportunities to begin their working lives and establish sustainable careers.

What they ultimately need is durable policy to deliver opportunities over five or even 10 years rather than temporary measures designed to ease immediate political pressure.

Sustainable employment, not persuasive explanations, remains the true measure of economic success.

Yoo Choon-sik

Yoo Choon-sik worked for nearly 30 years at Reuters, including as chief Korea economics correspondent, and briefly as a business strategy consultant. The views expressed here are the writer’s own. — Ed.