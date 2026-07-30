The 23rd Korea World Dance Stars Festival will feature Korean dancers active on international stages this weekend at Naru Arts Center in Seoul, bringing together artists from major European ballet companies and Japan's renowned butoh troupe Dairakudakan.

The two-day event will feature Yun Seo-hoo, soloist with the Paris Opera Ballet; Jeong Seo-hyeon, second soloist with Germany's Semperoper Ballett; Choi Soo-jeong, soloist with Leipzig Ballet; and butoh dancer Yang Jong-ye of Dairakudakan.

"We've invited dancers who are actively performing overseas but have not been widely introduced to Korean audiences," Jo Ju-hyun, the festival’s artistic director and former principal dancer of the Washington Ballet, said at a press conference Monday.

Jo added that the festival aims to feature talented dancers who remain largely unknown at home, describing them as "nymphs hidden in the woods."

This year's program includes several Korean premieres and two world premieres, along with signature works from the companies where the dancers perform.

Yun, who has been with the Paris Opera Ballet since 2017, will return to a Korean stage for the first time in a decade. She will perform the grand pas de deux from Rudolf Nureyev's "Raymonda" and a pas de deux from "Swan Lake" with fellow Paris Opera Ballet dancer Max Darlington.

Jeong will perform the world premiere "One + One" by Korean choreographer Hue Young-soon, rehearsal director of Semperoper Dresden, with Moises Carrada Palmeros, along with a pas de deux from Hue's "Anna Karenina."

Choi will present Uwe Scholz's "The Creation" pas de deux and the Korean premiere of "Souvenir" with Alessandro Repellini.

Yang will perform her latest award-winning butoh piece "Summoning the Unknown X."

The festival will also feature Jeong Hyeong-il Ballet Creative's "Mondrian," inspired by the grid structures of Dutch artist Piet Mondrian, and artistic director Jo's "To Her."