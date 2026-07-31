"Spider-Man: Brand New Day"
(US)
Opened July 29
Action
Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton
Forgotten by the world and fighting crime alone, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) confronts a dangerous new threat as his powers begin to mutate.
"Hope"
(South Korea)
Opened July 15
Sci-fi/Action
Directed by Na Hong-jin
A police chief and a band of hunters fight off mysterious creatures tearing their small town apart.
"Minions & Monsters"
(US)
Opened July 15
Animation/Comedy
Directed by Pierre Coffin
Three Minions go hunting for real-life creatures to shoot their own monster movie, in this seventh installment in the "Despicable Me" franchise.
"David"
(US)
Opened July 10
Animation/Musical
Directed by Phil Cunningham and Brent Dawes
A young shepherd anointed as Israel's future king takes on the giant Goliath, in this faith-based film drawn from the Book of Samuel.
moonkihoon@heraldcorp.com