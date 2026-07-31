"Spider-Man: Brand New Day"

(US)

Opened July 29

Action

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton

Forgotten by the world and fighting crime alone, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) confronts a dangerous new threat as his powers begin to mutate.

"Hope"

(South Korea)

Opened July 15

Sci-fi/Action

Directed by Na Hong-jin

A police chief and a band of hunters fight off mysterious creatures tearing their small town apart.

"Minions & Monsters"

(US)

Opened July 15

Animation/Comedy

Directed by Pierre Coffin

Three Minions go hunting for real-life creatures to shoot their own monster movie, in this seventh installment in the "Despicable Me" franchise.

"David"

(US)

Opened July 10

Animation/Musical

Directed by Phil Cunningham and Brent Dawes

A young shepherd anointed as Israel's future king takes on the giant Goliath, in this faith-based film drawn from the Book of Samuel.