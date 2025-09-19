"The Ugly"

(South Korea)

Opened Sept. 11

Mystery/Thriller

Directed by Yeon Sang-ho

A documentary producer (Han Ji-hyeon) and a blind craftsman's son (Park Jeong-min) investigate the decades-old disappearance of his mother (Shin Hyun-been), uncovering dark truths about the craftsman (Kwon Hae-hyo) and society's prejudice.

"Murder Report"

(South Korea)

Opened Sept. 5

Thriller

Directed by Cho Young-jun

A reporter (Cho Yeo-jeong) interviews a serial killer (Jung Sung-il), only to discover that stopping the interview would lead to the death of another victim.

"The Conjuring: Last Rites"

(US)

Opened Sept. 3

Horror/Thriller

Directed by Michael Chaves

Paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren (Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) face a case involving a haunted family in this final installment of "The Conjuring" franchise.

“Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle”

(Japan)

Opened Aug. 22

Action/Fantasy

Directed by Haruo Sotozaki

Demon slayers battle powerful enemies within Muzan's fortress as Tanjiro and his allies face their greatest challenge yet in the climactic trilogy's first installment.