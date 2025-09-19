"The Ugly"
(South Korea)
Opened Sept. 11
Mystery/Thriller
Directed by Yeon Sang-ho
A documentary producer (Han Ji-hyeon) and a blind craftsman's son (Park Jeong-min) investigate the decades-old disappearance of his mother (Shin Hyun-been), uncovering dark truths about the craftsman (Kwon Hae-hyo) and society's prejudice.
"Murder Report"
(South Korea)
Opened Sept. 5
Thriller
Directed by Cho Young-jun
A reporter (Cho Yeo-jeong) interviews a serial killer (Jung Sung-il), only to discover that stopping the interview would lead to the death of another victim.
"The Conjuring: Last Rites"
(US)
Opened Sept. 3
Horror/Thriller
Directed by Michael Chaves
Paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren (Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) face a case involving a haunted family in this final installment of "The Conjuring" franchise.
“Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle”
(Japan)
Opened Aug. 22
Action/Fantasy
Directed by Haruo Sotozaki
Demon slayers battle powerful enemies within Muzan's fortress as Tanjiro and his allies face their greatest challenge yet in the climactic trilogy's first installment.
moonkihoon@heraldcorp.com