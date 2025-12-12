"Five Nights at Freddy's 2"

(US)

Opened Dec. 3

Horror/Fantasy

Directed by Emma Tammi

Abby Schmidt's bond with the puppet-like animatronics draws her back into danger as buried secrets about Freddy Fazbear's Pizza come to light, in this sequel to the 2023 video game adaptation.

"Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution"

(Japan)

Opened Dec. 3

Action/Fantasy

Directed by Shota Goshozono

Special Grade Sorcerer Yuta Okkotsu is ordered to execute Yuji Itadori for crimes committed by the King of Curses.

"The People Upstairs"

(South Korea)

Opened Dec. 3

Comedy/Drama

Directed by Ha Jung-woo

A couple fed up with their noisy upstairs neighbors invites them down for dinner, only for buried secrets to surface over the course of a single evening, in this remake of Cesc Gay's 2020 comedy.

"Zootopia 2"

(US)

Opened Nov. 26

Comedy/Drama

Directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard

Bunny and fox duo Judy and Nick investigate a mysterious pit viper who becomes the first reptile to enter Zootopia in over a century, in this sequel arriving nine years after the original.