"Salmokji: Whispering Water"

(Korea)

Opened April 8

Horror

Directed by Lee Sang-min

A street-view mapping crew sent to reshoot footage at a remote reservoir find themselves pulled into something they can't escape.

"The Ultimate Duo"

(Korea)

Opened April 2

Comedy/Action

Directed by Park Chul-hwan

A veteran detective (Bae Sung-woo) and a silver-spoon rookie (Jung Ga-ram) dig into a suspicious murder case together.

"The Last Song You Left Behind"

(Japan)

Opened April 1

Romance/Drama

Directed by Takahiro Miki

A lyricist and a singer bond over a shared love of music and build a life around each other's ambitions.

"Project Hail Mary"

(US)

Opened March 18

Sci-Fi

Directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller

A scientist (Ryan Gosling) wakes up alone on a spacecraft light-years from Earth with no memory of how he got there. Based on Andy Weir's 2021 novel.