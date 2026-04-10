"Salmokji: Whispering Water"
(Korea)
Opened April 8
Horror
Directed by Lee Sang-min
A street-view mapping crew sent to reshoot footage at a remote reservoir find themselves pulled into something they can't escape.
"The Ultimate Duo"
(Korea)
Opened April 2
Comedy/Action
Directed by Park Chul-hwan
A veteran detective (Bae Sung-woo) and a silver-spoon rookie (Jung Ga-ram) dig into a suspicious murder case together.
"The Last Song You Left Behind"
(Japan)
Opened April 1
Romance/Drama
Directed by Takahiro Miki
A lyricist and a singer bond over a shared love of music and build a life around each other's ambitions.
"Project Hail Mary"
(US)
Opened March 18
Sci-Fi
Directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller
A scientist (Ryan Gosling) wakes up alone on a spacecraft light-years from Earth with no memory of how he got there. Based on Andy Weir's 2021 novel.
moonkihoon@heraldcorp.com