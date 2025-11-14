"Now You See Me: Now You Don't"
(US)
Opened Nov. 12
Crime/Thriller
Directed by Ruben Fleischer
The Four Horsemen (Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco, Isla Fisher) reunite to recruit three young illusionists for a high-stakes diamond theft from a crime syndicate, in this latest installment of the magician-heist franchise.
"Predator: Badlands"
(US)
Opened Nov. 5
Sci-fi/Action
Directed by Dan Trachtenberg
An undersized Yautja warrior (Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi) crash-lands on a deadly planet and teams up with a humanoid robot (Elle Fanning) for survival, in the ninth installment of the "Predator" franchise.
"The First Ride"
(South Korea)
Opened Oct. 29
Comedy/Drama
Directed by Nam Dae-joong
Four childhood friends (Kang Ha-neul, Kim Young-kwang, Cha Eun-woo, Kang Young-seok) take their dream overseas trip after 24 years of friendship, but their plans spiral into chaos when an unexpected companion (Han Sun-hwa) joins the group.
"Chainsaw Man — The Movie: Reze Arc"
(Japan)
Opened Sept. 24
Action/Fantasy
Directed by Tatsuya Yoshihara
Denji, a devil hunter fused with his chainsaw devil Pochita, encounters a mysterious girl named Reze in this theatrical continuation of the anime series based on Tatsuki Fujimoto's manga.
