"Send Help"
(US)
Opened Jan. 28
Horror/Thriller
Directed by Sam Raimi
An employee (Rachel McAdams) and her overbearing boss (Dylan O'Brien) are stranded on a deserted island after a plane crash, forced to set aside their differences to survive.
"The Housemaid"
(US)
Opened Jan. 28
Thriller
Directed by Paul Feig
A young woman with a troubled past (Sydney Sweeney) takes a job as live-in maid for a wealthy couple (Amanda Seyfried, Brandon Sklenar) whose picture-perfect household hides dark secrets, in this adaptation of Freida McFadden's bestselling novel.
"Primate"
(US)
Opened Jan. 28
Horror
Directed by Johannes Roberts
A tropical vacation turns deadly when a rabid animal bites a family's beloved pet chimpanzee and turns on their houseguests one by one.
"Project Y"
(South Korea)
Opened Jan. 21
Action/Drama
Directed by Lee Hwan
With nothing left to lose, two friends (Han So-hee, Jeon Jong-seo) hatch a plan to steal a crime ring's hidden fortune, but their heist spirals into bloodshed.
