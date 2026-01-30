"Send Help"

(US)

Opened Jan. 28

Horror/Thriller

Directed by Sam Raimi

An employee (Rachel McAdams) and her overbearing boss (Dylan O'Brien) are stranded on a deserted island after a plane crash, forced to set aside their differences to survive.

"The Housemaid"

(US)

Opened Jan. 28

Thriller

Directed by Paul Feig

A young woman with a troubled past (Sydney Sweeney) takes a job as live-in maid for a wealthy couple (Amanda Seyfried, Brandon Sklenar) whose picture-perfect household hides dark secrets, in this adaptation of Freida McFadden's bestselling novel.

"Primate"

(US)

Opened Jan. 28

Horror

Directed by Johannes Roberts

A tropical vacation turns deadly when a rabid animal bites a family's beloved pet chimpanzee and turns on their houseguests one by one.

"Project Y"

(South Korea)

Opened Jan. 21

Action/Drama

Directed by Lee Hwan

With nothing left to lose, two friends (Han So-hee, Jeon Jong-seo) hatch a plan to steal a crime ring's hidden fortune, but their heist spirals into bloodshed.