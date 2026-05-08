"The Devil Wears Prada 2"
(US)
Opened April 29
Comedy/Drama
Directed by David Frankel
Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway) returns to Runway as Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) fights to keep the magazine afloat in a changing media landscape.
"The Super Mario Galaxy Movie"
(US)
Opened April 29
Animation/Adventure
Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic
Mario and Luigi venture into outer space, where they cross paths with Princess Rosalina and go up against Bowser and his son.
"Salmokji: Whispering Water"
(Korea)
Opened April 8
Horror
Directed by Lee Sang-min
A street-view mapping crew sent to reshoot footage at a remote reservoir finds themselves pulled into something they can't escape.
"Project Hail Mary"
(US)
Opened March 18
Sci-Fi
Directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller
A scientist (Ryan Gosling) wakes up alone on a spacecraft light-years from Earth with no memory of how he got there. Based on Andy Weir's 2021 novel.
moonkihoon@heraldcorp.com