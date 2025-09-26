"No Other Choice"
(South Korea)
Opened Sept. 24
Comedy/Thriller
Directed by Park Chan-wook
After losing his job of 25 years, a former manager at a paper manufacturer (Lee Byung-hun) spirals into desperation and decides to murder his competition for a coveted position at a rival firm.
"Chainsaw Man — The Movie: Reze Arc"
(Japan)
Opened Sept. 24
Action/Fantasy
Directed by Tatsuya Yoshihara
Denji, a devil hunter fused with his chainsaw devil Pochita, encounters a mysterious girl named Reze in this theatrical continuation of the anime series based on Tatsuki Fujimoto's manga.
"The Ugly"
(South Korea)
Opened Sept. 11
Mystery/Thriller
Directed by Yeon Sang-ho
A documentary producer (Han Ji-hyeon) and a blind craftsperson's son (Park Jeong-min) investigate the decades-old disappearance of his mother (Shin Hyun-been), uncovering dark truths about the craftsperson (Kwon Hae-hyo) and society's prejudice.
“Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle”
(Japan)
Opened Aug. 22
Action/Fantasy
Directed by Haruo Sotozaki
Demon slayers battle powerful enemies within Muzan's fortress as Tanjiro and his allies face their greatest challenge yet in the climactic trilogy's first installment.
