"No Other Choice"

(South Korea)

Opened Sept. 24

Comedy/Thriller

Directed by Park Chan-wook

After losing his job of 25 years, a former manager at a paper manufacturer (Lee Byung-hun) spirals into desperation and decides to murder his competition for a coveted position at a rival firm.

"Chainsaw Man — The Movie: Reze Arc"

(Japan)

Opened Sept. 24

Action/Fantasy

Directed by Tatsuya Yoshihara

Denji, a devil hunter fused with his chainsaw devil Pochita, encounters a mysterious girl named Reze in this theatrical continuation of the anime series based on Tatsuki Fujimoto's manga.

"The Ugly"

(South Korea)

Opened Sept. 11

Mystery/Thriller

Directed by Yeon Sang-ho

A documentary producer (Han Ji-hyeon) and a blind craftsperson's son (Park Jeong-min) investigate the decades-old disappearance of his mother (Shin Hyun-been), uncovering dark truths about the craftsperson (Kwon Hae-hyo) and society's prejudice.

“Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle”

(Japan)

Opened Aug. 22

Action/Fantasy

Directed by Haruo Sotozaki

Demon slayers battle powerful enemies within Muzan's fortress as Tanjiro and his allies face their greatest challenge yet in the climactic trilogy's first installment.