"Arco"
(France)
Opened March 11
Animation/Drama
Directed by Ugo Bienvenu
A 10-year-old boy from the future crash-lands in a climate-ravaged 2075 and goes on an adventure with a girl who takes him in.
"Hoppers"
(US)
Opened March 4
Animation/Comedy
Directed by Daniel Chong
An animal lover (Piper Curda) transfers her consciousness into a robotic beaver to save a wildlife glade from demolition, only to stumble into a fully functioning animal civilization.
"The Bride!"
(US)
Opened March 4
Romance/Fantasy
Directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal
Set in 1930s Chicago, Frankenstein's monster (Christian Bale) enlists a scientist (Annette Bening) to bring a murdered woman (Jessie Buckley) back to life as his companion.
"Hamnet"
(US/UK)
Opened Feb. 25
History/Drama
Directed by Chloe Zhao
William Shakespeare (Paul Mescal) and his wife Anne Hathaway (Jessie Buckley) grapple with the death of their 11-year-old son Hamnet.
