"Supergirl"

(US)

Opened June 24

Action/Sci-Fi

Directed by Craig Gillespie

A Kryptonian raised on the ruins of her home planet (Milly Alcock) reluctantly takes up a grieving girl's quest to hunt down the man who murdered her father.

"The Eyes"

(South Korea)

Opened June 24

Horror/Thriller

Directed by Yeom Ji-ho

A photographer (Shin Min-a) who is slowly losing her sight suspects her twin sister's death was no accident, in this Korean remake of the Spanish film Julia's Eyes (2011).

"Toy Story 5"

(US)

Opened June 17

Animation/Comedy

Directed by Andrew Stanton

Jessie (Joan Cusack) fights to keep Bonnie's attention as a new frog-shaped tablet pulls the child away from her toys for good, in this fifth installment of Pixar's franchise.

"Wild Sing"

(South Korea)

Opened June 3

Comedy

Directed by Son Jae-gon

An old-school K-pop trio that fell apart overnight reunites 20 years later for a desperate comeback.