Lotte E&C has deployed autonomous floor-cleaning robots at a construction site to reduce repetitive work and improve operational efficiency.

Construction-site cleaning has traditionally involved manually collecting debris and vacuuming dust, exposing workers to high dust levels and requiring them to wear protective masks for extended periods.

To automate the process, Lotte E&C and robotics company TXR Robotics conducted a proof-of-concept trial of autonomous cleaners designed for construction environments.

The robots are now operating at Block 4 of the Incheon Hyoseong Urban Development Project, with Lotte E&C planning to expand their use to other sites.

Using digital maps, the robots navigate designated work areas, avoid workers and obstacles and return to their charging stations automatically. Built-in lighting also allows them to operate at night and in poorly lit areas.

“The autonomous cleaning robots will reduce repetitive work and allow on-site personnel to focus on construction, improving overall efficiency,” a Lotte E&C official said.